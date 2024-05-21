On May 15, King Charles III's first portrait since his coronation was exhibited at Buckingham Palace. It has been the talk of the town ever since. Amid the divided reaction to his portrait, The Crown creator Peter Morgan belongs “more to the positive side.”

Because of its striking red colors, the 8.5 by 6.5-foot painting by British artist Jonathan Yeo proved to be controversial. He unveiled the portrait at the palace on May 14. Let us delve into what Morgan has to say about the portrait and what the artist has to say.

About the controversial King Charles III portrait

Covered in bold red hues, standing as the most striking characteristic, the portrait features King Charles III in his Welsh Guards uniform decked with military medals and holding a sword with a monarch butterfly hovering over his right shoulder.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan says the portrait is ‘partially successful’

Talking at an FYC event for The Crown's final season last week on May 17, Morgan told Variety that Yeo as an artist has come up with "authorship" with the portrait and the audience is "reacting properly." He continued, "What an audience is doing is bringing something of themselves to it. Very often with a royal portrait, people are just saying, 'Did he get him? Did he not get him?' as though the absolute achievement would be a likeness. Who's interested in that?"

“The picture is at least partially successful, I think,” added Morgan. “I belong more to the positive side, but I’m not trying to give it five stars. I’d certainly go three or four out of five. I like that it’s vivid, I love that it’s got us talking, I love that it arouses emotions. It immediately makes you want to look more closely.”

While the painting doesn’t make him want to hang it on his wall as soon as he sees it, Morgan said, Yeo “did achieve a likeness but also achieved a signature, an authorship and brought something of himself to it.”

The artist’s intention and perspective of the King Charles III’s portrait

Yeo earlier gave an explanation for his usage of red, stating that he intended to "distract" spectators from the Guards' vivid red suit. He speculated that the king's lavish red clothing may have had ulterior motives. During the three years he spent painting the King, he had a heart attack, but he said he was "not conscious of" it.

Referring to the butterfly, he said, it showcases King’s “role in our public life has transformed.” As per Yeo, it was the King’s idea, the result of some reverse engineering in which Yeo scoured the King's mind for visual cues that would allow future students to analyze the significance of the image. He recalled the King asking "What if a butterfly landed on my shoulder?"

“I do my best to capture the life experiences etched into any individual sitter’s face,” Yeo said. “In this case, my aim was also to make reference to the traditions of royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st century monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity.”