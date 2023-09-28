'At one point my life fell apart': Gwen Stefani reflects on her divorce with Gavin Rossdale seven years later

Gwen Stefani, 53, recently opened up about her past marriage to Gavin Rossdale, 57, and her current relationship with Blake Shelton, 47, in an interview with PEOPLE. She discussed the messy divorce from Gavin in 2016, describing it as a point in her life when everything "fell apart." Gwen explained that after her split from the Bush musician, she had to "reset" her life, much like many others who have gone through similar experiences. She referred to it as a "reset of her life."

Gwen Stefani on her divorce from Gavin Rossdale

Gwen and Gavin had been married since 2002 and had three sons together: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9. However, their marriage ended in 2016 amid reports of Gavin's infidelity. Gwen released an album titled This Is What the Truth Feels Like in 2016, where she seemed to address Gavin's affair in her songs. Gwen told People, “Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart.” She added, “It was terrible, and there’s so many people out there that have gone through the same thing, when that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life.”

Following her divorce, Gwen met Blake Shelton while working on The Voice in 2014. They eventually got married in 2021. In the interview, Gwen expressed to People, “I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time, he’s changed my life … when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: current update

Before Gwen, Blake Shelton had been married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert, 39, from 2011 until their divorce in 2015. Currently, Gwen and Blake live a quieter life in Oklahoma, away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. Gwen admitted that she wasn't a fan of dirt, bugs, or high humidity, but found Oklahoma beautiful and almost like entering a vortex of nature and spirituality. Gwen is currently a judge on Season 24 of The Voice, although Blake announced his exit from the show last year.

