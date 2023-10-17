'At that point I was bulletproof': The time Robert Downey Jr. admitted doing THIS USD 251.5 million flop was a mistake

With great success, comes a sense of overconfidence that might backfire at a certain point. The same happened with Robert Downey Jr. who once seemingly confessed that he became bulletproof after he did a movie that was a box office disaster after his famous MCU run. The actor once reflected candidly on the movie's notorious failure and in his true Iron Man style, he called it as one of the most important films of his career because of the lesson it taught him. To everyone’s surprise, the movie bombed at the box office with a $251.5 million worldwide total, earned a dismal 15% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and was nominated for six Razzie awards that year, winning one. Want to know, which movie was that? Read on ahead.

Robert Downey Jr admitted doing THIS movie was a mistake in his career

Balancing life after the fabulous run with the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a bit hard as RDJ made some bad choice in his acting career. The Iron Man actor hoped the big-budget adaptation of the Hugh Lofting children's book The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle , was meant to kickstart his next big franchise after leaving the MCU.

When the actor was announced to be a part of Nolan’s atomic epic Oppenheimer , RDJ sat down in a conversation with The New York Times . The Iron Man actor credited the complicated production behind the Disney box office flop for helping him reset his priorities both on and offscreen. Robert confessed that he hastily went into another franchise as he finished his Marvel contract . “Me and my team seemed a little too excited about the deal and not quite excited enough about the merits of the execution. But at that point I was bulletproof. I was the guru of all genre movies,” added the Dolittle actor.

For RDJ, Dolittle was “important” despite being a failure

Right after his contract with Marvel Studios, RDJ revealed that he took some important lessons from the film despite its failure: “The second most important film [in the last 25 years of my career] was Dolittle, because [it] was a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity,” said the MCU star talking about the failure of Dolittle.

Dolittle is available on Peacock and Netflix.

