‘At three in the morning, the fire alarm comes on’: Millie Bobby Brown recalls sleepover mishap with Maddie Ziegler

Back in 2017, During a candid chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her budding friendship with Maddie Ziegler. "We’re very, very good friends," she shared. "We’ve only known each other for about five months now, and the first time I met her, I was—you know, I’m such a big fan of Dance Moms and just her in general. She’s so inspiring to me. And so, when I met her, I started crying. I had this whole thing going on, and then she private messaged me on Twitter."

The unexpected sleepover invitation

According to Vanity Fair, Maddie Ziegler invited Millie Bobby Brown to a sleepover. Brown enthusiastically accepted the offer, kicking off what should have been a memorable night. This was Millie's first sleepover ever.

A sleepover gone awry

However, the sleepover didn't exactly go as planned. Brown recounted the quirky mishap, saying, "She was like, ‘Do you want to come over?’ so I was like ‘Sure! O.K.’ So, I go over, and at three in the morning, the fire alarm comes on. We all had to get rushed out of her apartment building. And I’m crying because I’m like, ‘My first sleepover is ruined!’ So, yeah, we’ve been through a lot."

