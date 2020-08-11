Atlanta star Lakeith Stanfield shares update with worried fans post saying ‘I can hurt myself’ on social media

Lakeith Stanfield is now apologizing to fans and followers for sharing worrisome posts on social media this past week. The Get Out actor had fans and friends worried for his well being after he shared some disturbing posts.

American actor Lakeith Stanfield is apologising to fans after posting a series of troubling posts to his Instagram page. Many of the Get Out actor’s fans and followers became concerned for the actor's well-being after he posted videos of him appearing to fill a pill bottle for beta-blockers with alcohol. He also posted comments including “I like to be by myself because I can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care”, and another which read “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy”.

Comedian and veteran social media user Patton Oswalt later appealed for any mutual friends to check in on him. “I have no way to contact Lakeith Stanfield directly. I've reached out to some friends we have in common. But can someone on here who knows him PLEASE reach out to him? Like RIGHT NOW? He's posting stuff on IG that has me worried for his well-being. Thank you,” he wrote in a post to Twitter.

But now Stanfield has responded to concerns. “I’m ok everyone I apologize for making you worry,” he wrote. “I’m ok everyone! I appreciate everyone checking in on me but I’m good. I'm not harming myself. Much love.” His publicists also weighed in, replying to Oswalt: “Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated.”

Oswalt later posted: “Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for a while. Text or DM someone you haven't texted or DM'ed in a while and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night.”

Just got confirmation Lakeith is okay. Sorry if I overreacted. Okay getting off Twitter for awhile. Text or DM someone you haven’t texted or DM’ed in awhile and tell them a cool memory you have about them. Good night. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 11, 2020

28-year-old Stanfield shot to fame playing civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson in Selma, and then Snoop Dogg in Straight Outta Compton. He also starred in horror hit film Get Out, whodunnit Knives Out and black comedy Sorry To Bother You.

