Atlas: Jennifer Lopez to battle an AI soldier in Netflix's upcoming sci fi thriller

Jennifer Lopez has been signed on to play the lead role in Brad Peyton's sci-fi thriller titled Atlas which is a part of the actress' major deal with Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions recently inked a major first-look deal with Netflix and among the projects that the singer will be working on with the streaming platform, one is Brad Peyton's Atlas. It has been reported by Deadline that Lopez will star in Peyton's sci-fi thriller that will have Lopez trying to save humanity from an AI force. The film is being written by Aron Eli Coleite which is based on Leo Sardarian's original script.

Among other details reported by Deadline, Lopez's film revolves around a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. The film will present her character with a unique dilemma as she is forced to work with one thing she fears the most, an AI to beat the one who is taking over humanity.

Director Brad Peyton spoke to Deadline about working with Lopez and said, "Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she’ll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we’ve all come to admire from her work."

It was previously reported that Lopez's new deal with Netflix will be related to series and feature films that will help diverse female filmmakers, writers and actors. As for her own projects with the streaming platform, Lopez already has signed two other projects, Niki Caro directorial, The Mother, and The Cipher which is based on the Isabel Ojeda Maldonado novel by the same name.

