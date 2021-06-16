  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Atlas: Jennifer Lopez to battle an AI soldier in Netflix's upcoming sci fi thriller

Jennifer Lopez has been signed on to play the lead role in Brad Peyton's sci-fi thriller titled Atlas which is a part of the actress' major deal with Netflix.
4924 reads Mumbai
Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix's sci fi thriller titled Atlas Jennifer Lopez to star in Brad Peyton's sci-fi thriller titled Atlas
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions recently inked a major first-look deal with Netflix and among the projects that the singer will be working on with the streaming platform, one is Brad Peyton's Atlas. It has been reported by Deadline that Lopez will star in Peyton's sci-fi thriller that will have Lopez trying to save humanity from an AI force. The film is being written by Aron Eli Coleite which is based on Leo Sardarian's original script.

Among other details reported by Deadline, Lopez's film revolves around a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. The film will present her character with a unique dilemma as she is forced to work with one thing she fears the most, an AI to beat the one who is taking over humanity.

Director Brad Peyton spoke to Deadline about working with Lopez and said, "Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she’ll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we’ve all come to admire from her work."

It was previously reported that Lopez's new deal with Netflix will be related to series and feature films that will help diverse female filmmakers, writers and actors. As for her own projects with the streaming platform, Lopez already has signed two other projects, Niki Caro directorial, The Mother, and The Cipher which is based on the Isabel Ojeda Maldonado novel by the same name. 

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck CONFIRM relationship with a steamy kiss during dinner date with JLo's twins

Credits :Deadline, Getty Images

You may like these
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck CONFIRM relationship with a steamy kiss during dinner date with JLo's twins
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez REUNITE in Los Angeles; JLo's mother is 'thrilled' Bennifer are back together now
Alex Rodriguez takes a cue from Bennifer revival and turns to THIS ex after split from Jennifer Lopez
Amid Bennifer's reconciliation, Jennifer Lopez sports Ben Affleck's flannel shirt as she arrives in LA?
LA cops flooded with 911 calls to Jennifer Lopez's home for last 6 months; Here's Why
Ben Affleck spends time with Jennifer Lopez's family; Hangs out with her mother in Las Vegas