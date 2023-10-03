Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen's new season have THIS thing in common; Find out

Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen are two of the most popular anime shows that have a massive fan base all around the globe. Ever since these shows have been released, every season has hyped up the audiences. While Jujutsu Kaisen is more like a normal shounen story with curses and dark plots, Attack on Titan has a fresh story with some sort of impossible plot that can’t be imagined. However, the recent season has one thing in common which has been creating a lot of buzz on the internet.

What is common between the new season of Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime series announced that Mitsuki Saiga will voice the character Uraume in the new installment. As the newly introduced character was shown in the first season, it had no speaking lines in the first appearance. Because of having no lines the character had no VO artist at that time. However, as Uraume is set to become more involved in season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, the official announcement of exciting news about the casting has got fans hyped up.

In the past, the voice actor Mitsuki Saiga has been associated with several other roles in the anime industry. The voice credits include some of the renowned animes like Attack on Titan , Fullmetal Alchemist, and Gurren Lagann. Some of the best-known works prior to the role are Yelena from Attack on Titan, Maria Ross from Fullmetal Alchemist, and Rossiu Adai from Gurren Lagann. The VO artist has also been involved in videogame work, such as being the voice of Legend of Zelda’s Link and Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Morag.

What is about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Season 2 focuses more on Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto during their time as students at Jujutsu High, and "Shibuya Incident" takes place in the present. As the Sorcerers and Curses engage in an all-out war in Shibuya on Halloween, it explores how they became enemies.

As it is currently adapting the Shibuya Incident, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode #10 aired on Crunchyroll on September 28, 2023.

