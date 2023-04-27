Attack on Titan: Director releases a teaser of Eren Yeager ahead of final season

The Attack on Titan final season part 3 is all set to release between October and December 2023. The release date of the second installment has yet not been announced, but fans are buzzing with excitement as the director of the final season, Yuichiro Hayashi, has unveiled a sketch of Eren Yeager.

The sketch showcases Eren Yeager, who is apparently one of the most disturbing Titans. The artwork was created on April 1, 2021 and it represents Eren in his post-transformation phase which is captured somewhere between his departure and following his return to the Island of Paradis.

The final season part 3 is further broken into two parts, the first one which aired on March 4, 2023 as an hour-long show which was divided into two chapters. The remaining chapters, The Battle of Heaven and Earth, Titans, Dedicate Your Heart, Towards the Tree on That Hill, and A Long Dream will be animated in the concluding section. Fans are excited to see the artwork but the piece has very less relevance to the upcoming final season of the series.

About 'Attack on Titan'

Attack on Titan is a Japanese anime that is inspired by the manga series of the same name that was released on April 7, 2023. The series revolves around protagonist Eren Yeager and his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert. When a Colossal Titan breaks their hometown's wall, Titans demolish the city and consume Eren's mother. Eren swears vengeance and joins the elite Survey Corps, a group of soldiers who combat Titans. The series has garnered a lot of praise worldwide for its compelling storyline, animation, and action sequences, and characters.

