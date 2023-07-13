Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia bag nominations for Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association has announced the nominations for its 2023 TV Awards, and two popular anime series, Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia, have been recognized. Both shows are competing in the Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie category alongside other notable contenders. Here are the details:

What makes My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan interesting?

My Hero Academia's sixth season has garnered attention with its intense storyline and compelling characters. The specific episode nominated for the award is Deku vs. Class A, which captivated audiences with its thrilling battles and emotional moments. The nomination is a testament to the series' popularity and impact.

Speaking of the highly anticipated final season of Attack on Titan, titled The Final Chapters, it has also received recognition. The first part of this season, known as Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, made a lasting impression on viewers with its gripping narrative and stunning visuals. The nomination solidifies the show's status as a fan-favorite.

Competition in the Best Streaming Animated Series category

Both anime series face tough competition in the Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie category. Among the nominees are Animaniacs, Central Park, Harley Quinn, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Each contender brings its unique style and storytelling, making the category a thrilling race to watch.

The nominations for Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards highlight the growing recognition and appreciation of anime in mainstream entertainment. These shows have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with their compelling narratives, stunning animation, and memorable characters.

Whether it's the epic battles of Attack on Titan or the heroic journeys of My Hero Academia, the recognition itself is a testament to the incredible impact of these anime series.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, the awards presentation has been postponed. Originally scheduled for August 12-13, the new dates for the event are yet to be determined. Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out if their favorite anime series will take home the coveted award.

