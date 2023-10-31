Attack on Titan new manga explores iconic character's early life in raw scans

Ahead of the release of the final part of Attack on Titan anime, the manga counterpart is ready with new updates on Hajime Isayama's One-Shot. The creator recently has given us a glimpse into the upcoming manga one-shot titled 'Bad Boy.' Scheduled to be included in volume 35 of the manga, here is what the new raw scans reveal about the manga.

Attack on Titan new manga: Release date

Attack on Titan manga titled 'Bad Boy' is set to release in volume 35 of Attack on Titan on April 30, 2024. This gripping prequel is bound to provide insight into Levi's backstory, making it a must-read for fans of the series. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more relevant intel on this one-shot or the anime counterpart of the series.

Raw scans from the new manga

Despite the assumption that Attack on Titan's manga had concluded, it seems that there is more in store for fans. This special volume, Attack on Titan – Fly, is set to include 18 pages of this new one-shot, offering a unique perspective into Levi's backstory. Known as the "humanity's strongest soldier," Levi Ackerman has captured the hearts of fans throughout the series, with his remarkable skills and complex character.

The first look at this one-shot, which was previewed in Attack on Titan Fly, the series' new art book, has revealed drafts of four pages. These rough sketches provide a tantalizing glimpse into Levi's past, offering a rare opportunity for fans to discover more about this beloved character. You can check out the new pages right here:

Updates on Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 2

On the other side, the final outing of Attack on Titan is all set to come back to the screens. And this will be the last of the anime series. The highly anticipated final episode of AoT is set to release on November 4, 2023. Fans of the series have eagerly awaited the epic conclusion to Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and Levi's journey.

You can catch this climactic finale on Crunchyroll, where all episodes are available in both sub and dub. The concluding special will be adapting the final chapters of the manga and bringing the story to its heart-wrenching end.

The penultimate special laid the foundation for a thrilling and foreboding climax as Eren's transformation into a formidable adversary poses questions about the fate of the world. Don't miss the grand finale of this worldwide phenomenon and be prepared for an emotional conclusion to this epic saga. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

