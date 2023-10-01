Attack on Titan: New work RETURNS with Vol 35; Everything we know so far

Attack on Titan is about to release its final episode in November 2023. Knowing that this might be the last time that they will be watching Attack on Titan on the screens, the fans are certainly looking forward to more updates on what is to come, ahead of the final episode. Well, it seems that Hajime Isayama has no plans of making the readers wait for a long time. A new piece of update from the manga has come this week. And it concerns the 35th volume of the manga. Here is what the announcement is all about.

Attack on Titan Volume 35

As per Comicbook, Isayama's upcoming work is set to be featured in the Attack on Titan New Complete Illustrations Artbook, scheduled to release on April 30, 2024. This new manga content will span eighteen pages, teasing fans with the possibility of further stories within the Attack on Titan universe. While it has not been explicitly stated, the title, Attack on Titan Volume 35, sparks speculation that Isayama may include new twists to this edition.

As per the source, the news first appeared on Manga Mogura RE's Twitter feed. This page is one of the most trustable manga news leakers. As the manga comes out in 2024, the speculations of its anime adaptation will also rise. It will be interesting to see what the storyline holds in store for the readers.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Part 2: Release date

The highly-anticipated finale of Attack on Titan: The Final Season is set to premiere on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST. This concluding installment, known as Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 2, follows a one-hour special in March and promises an action-packed conclusion to the epic series. Fans worldwide can catch the episode on Crunchyroll, with global streaming available on the same day as its Japanese debut.

Viewers have the option to watch it as a single long episode or divided into three segments, depending on their preferences and time zones. The countdown to this epic finale has fans eagerly awaiting the ultimate showdown.

We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Why did Attack on Titan fan target the One Piece Gear 5 anime? Details HERE