Attack on Titan Season 4: Fans to witness new trailer at Anime Expo 2023; Check release date and time

Fans of Attack on Titan have eagerly been awaiting news about the final part of season 4. Unfortunately, there hasn't been much information shared, which has left them disappointed. However, it has recently been reported that the trailer for the final season will be unveiled at Anime Expo 2023 . Anime Expo is a popular four-day anime convention held in Los Angeles, California, every year in July. It's organized by the non-profit Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA) and is the largest anime convention in North America.

When will the trailer be released?

On July 1, 2023, Attack on Titan's official website announced that the trailer for the final part of Attack on Titan season 4 would be revealed on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 12:30 pm PDT during Anime Expo 2023. This trailer will mark the first glimpse of the series' concluding instalment since the release of the first half in March 2023.

The MAPPA x CRUNCHYROLL panel, scheduled from 11 am to 12:30 pm PDT, will showcase a discussion with MAPPA's production staff about their work on popular titles in collaboration with Crunchyroll. Although it is anticipated that the trailer will be shown at the end of this panel, no official confirmation has been made yet.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at 4:30 am JST, the Anime Pony Canyon YouTube channel will premiere the trailer for the upcoming season of Attack on Titan. The trailer will also be shown at Anime Expo 2023. Additionally, a video showcasing frames from the Attack on Titan anime series from April 2013 to the present day has been posted on the Anime Pony Canyon YouTube channel.

The video on YouTube will feature the voices of various actors, including Yuki Kaji as Eren, Inoue as Armin, Hosoyan as Reiner, and Ono as Erwin.

The final part of Attack on Titan season 4 will air on NHK General in the fall of 2023. Although the exact date has not been disclosed yet, the trailer premiere at Anime Expo 2023 on July 2 suggests that the release date will be announced soon.

Excitement builds as trailer release date announced: Fans take over social media

When the release date for the trailer of Attack on Titan Season 4 Final Part was revealed, fans of the series couldn't contain their excitement. They immediately took to social media to express their anticipation. One fan simply wrote, "I can't wait for it!" Another fan commented, "This is going to be the best fiction ever, and I'm ready to experience it!"

