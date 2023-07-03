Attack on Titan the final season part 4: Release date, plot, streaming details, and more

The official trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 4 was released on July 3 at 1 am IST. The anime will premiere in Fall 2023. The voice recording is currently underway. Studio MAPPA is animating the highly anticipated ending of the Attack on Titan anime under the direction of Yuichiro Hayashi. The trailer was first shown during the MAPPA and Crunchyroll panel at Anime Expo 2023 and more than 30,000 people watched the premiere live on YouTube.

Release date of final season part 4

The final season part 4 of Attack on Titan is set to release in Fall 2023. The exact date has not been released yet. Fans expressed their excitement as they are getting the final part of season 4.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 aired as a one-hour special on March 3. Crunchyroll streamed the anime titled Attack on Titan Final Season The Final Chapters Special 1. The anime is also streaming on Hulu.

For the final season part 4, it is to be believed that fans can stream it on Hulu.

Plot of final season part 4

Speaking about the plot, the transcript of the trailer reads, "I was racing Eren and Mikasa... racing to the tree on the hill. I felt so good just running. In that moment, this thought just entered my head that maybe I had been born to race Mikasa and Eren on this hill. I'll see you again, Eren."

Watch the trailer:

During the recent MAPPA stage event, director Hayashi presented the latest key visual, noting that it was the first in anime history to not directly feature any characters or titans. According to Hayashi, this may be the last scene in the Attack on Titan anime. He said that production was in progress but it still seemed like work.

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is based on a manga series by Hajime Isayama serialized in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine from 2009 to 2021. The manga ended in April 2021 after 139 chapters, which were compiled into 34 volumes. The final, 34th volume was released in June 2021. The manga received an anime adaptation by WIT Studios in 2013. Season 2 arrived in 2017, followed by a third season split into two courses.

The first aired in the summer of 2018, while the second began in April 2019. Studio MAPPA picked up the franchise for a 4th season, titled Attack on Titan Final Season. It began airing in December 2020 and had a total of 16 episodes. After it finished airing in March 2021, Part 2 was announced. Attack on Titan's final season part 2 started in January last year.

ALSO READ: Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3: Newly released key visual EXPLAINED