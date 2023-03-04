Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: When will 2nd half of finale release? Date, Time and other details

The second half of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 will debut this fall as announced by the official Twitter account of Attack on Titan on Saturday. The teaser trailer of this part is streamed by Pony Canyon with a special video that presents the new opening theme song called Under the Tree by SIM. Here is everything that we know about the premiere of the second half of the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3

The second half of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will finally bring an end to this long running Anime series which first premiered in 2013. The conclusive part of Attack on Titan will premiere in 2023 only. Just like its previous seasons you can stream the Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 on the Crunchyroll. More information about the same will be revealed later.

The last part of this Anime series was broken into two parts as the screenwriter Hiroshi Seko created the last arc as a continuous movie. The first half of Attack on Titan aired as a special one hour episode on Saturday (March 4 2023) in Japan. However the U.S. and other countries users can stream the same on Hulu and Crunchyroll from March 3 at 6 p.m. ET.

About Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan has been running on the television for about a decade as it shows the user action, drama, grief, conflicts, and maybe a little faith at the end. The series shows Eren transforming from traumatized and sweet kid to menacing titan who did not even leave his father. The destruction and brutality in this anime series will certainly keep you hooked till the very end.

