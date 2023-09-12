Attack on Titan The Final Season Finale leaked release date revealed; Studio MAPPA yet to confirm

A number of reports about the final release date of Attack On Titan The Final Season Finale have been making waves across the internet. Some even tend to claim that the release date is confirmed. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Episode 2, or Part 3 Part 2 is the next in line for the show. And this part is expectedly the last of the series. Right with the announcement of the two parts, it was mentioned that Fall 2023 will be the time when Part 2 released. Here is what the new leak on the premiere date is all about.

Attack on Titan finale leaked release date

The news comes from Attack on Titan Wiki's official Twitter, now X, page. The page posted a poster of the finale that has the release date iterated on it. With the caption, "Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Part 2) scheduled for November 4th release," Wiki finishes the post. In the past, none of the updates from the page have turned out to be false. Thus, there seems to be a lesser chance that this one would be.

The team of wiki there spotted a promo for the anime special in Japan, reports Comicbook. So, the final release date of the next episode is mentioned to be November 4, 2023. It shall be noted that Studio MAPPA is yet to give a green signal to the news and release an official announcement.

What is in the manga's ending?

The conclusion of Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan manga in 2021 left many fans divided and sparked heated discussions. The contentious ending prompted fans to create their alternative endings and even petitioned the author to reconsider.

In the final chapters, Mikasa plays a crucial role by beheading Eren, the main character, as he transforms into a colossal titan. She takes Eren's head for a proper burial, feeling it's necessary after the destruction caused by his actions through The Rumbling. This event results in the disappearance of titan powers, making Eldians regular humans once again, reports Sportskeeda.

However, some fans found issues with the ending, particularly the abrupt change in Eren's character and the use of emotional persuasion, which felt out of place in a series known for its complexity. There were also concerns about certain character relationships and plot elements. This has led to a debate between supporters of the original ending and those who favor an alternative fan-created ending called "Attack no Requiem." All updates on the finale will be given in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

