Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3: Newly released key visual EXPLAINED

A visual for the second half of Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 was revealed during the MPPA stage 2023. Fans of Attack on Titan have been waiting for a decade now; the visual could be a key detail in the plot of the final chapter.

Attack on Titan Visual explained

At the MAPPA stage 2023 event, a key visual for the last part of Season 4 for release. The visual shows Eren and Mikasa’s quaint cabin in the middle of the woods and two shadows of Colossal Titans holding hands. The text on the poster translates to, “ Take Care, Eren.”

Attack on Titan is based on Hajime Isayama's manga. It began in 2013 and has officially run for 10 years now. The first half of The Final Chapters was released on March 4 as a one-hour special and is available to be streamed online.

Attack on Titan The Final Chapter: Release date

The Attack on Titan Final Chapter Special 2 release date is scheduled for ​​Fall 2023. No other details have been announced for what is said to be the conclusion of the anime. The typical anime fall window starts in September and ends in October; the final chapter will probably release then.

What to expect from the final chapter?

The fate of the planet is at stake, and we will get to see a final showdown between Eren and Mikasa, who is fighting alongside the rest of the coalition. Even though there is no time for chitchat, the prevention of doom of the world might depend upon Mikasa convincing Eren to stop his warpath. Zeke, Falco, and Annie will play a major role in whether the Rumbling ends and what awaits Eren.

The official synopsis of the anime reads, "After his hometown is destroyed and his mother is killed, young Eren Jaeger vows to cleanse the earth of the giant humanoid Titans that have brought humanity to the brink of extinction. Humans are nearly exterminated by giant creatures called Titans."

