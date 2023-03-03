Attack on Titan: What will the Fortnite crossover include? Here's everything you need to know

Over the years, Fortnite has done several amazing collaborations. When it comes to crossover, especially anime, Fortnite is not going to let gamers down. After months of speculation, the Fortnite crossover is finally going to happen. The show seems to be continuing with Chapter 4 Season 2, which is set to release on March 10. The fresh leaks are surely going to thrill anime fans as the forthcoming season will have an attack on Titan. Yes, you read that right! The two most trusted Fortnite leakers, Shiina and HYPEX, have spilled the beans about the upcoming season where there will be an attack on Titan Crossover. While Eren Yeager, who is the chief protagonist of the Attack On Titan Manga show, is going to be the secret skin that can be unlocked by players for a battle pass.

In the past, Fortnite has given a lot of successful anime shows, including Naruto, Dragon Ball, and My Hero Academia. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, there were a wide variety of skins for players to acquire through the battle pass. Even though the first season of the show has received a great response, many gamers are anxiously waiting for the second season to see what it has in store. Fans can also expect other anime characters such as Levi, Mikasa, and Armin the series to claim.





When is the Fortnite “Attack on Titan” coming out?

As Fortnite season 1 comes to an end, we are anticipating that the new crossover event will be released between early March and early May. Although Fortnite hasn’t made anything official at this point, considering what both Shiina and Hypex have revealed, it probably seems that this collaboration will happen. But, until we have any official confirmation, we should consider this to be a leak.

