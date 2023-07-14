Attack on Titan: When will the Hollywood Critics Awards 2023 nominated series come to an end?

Attack on Titan, the very popular anime series was nominated for the Hollywood Critics Awards recently. Currently, fans are buzzing with anticipation, eager to know when this epic saga of Attack on Titan will end. With its Hollywood Critics Awards nomination, the series has garnered well-deserved recognition, cementing its status as a must-watch anime phenomenon. So, mark your calendars, prepare for the thrilling climax, and join the legion of devoted fans eagerly awaiting the monumental final chapter of Attack on Titan.

When is Attack on Titan ending and where to watch the finale?

While the manga has already concluded its epic tale, the anime adaptation is still in progress. Anime enthusiasts can rejoice as the highly anticipated Attack on Titan Final Chapters Special 2 is set to release this fall. So, for those who have been following the anime faithfully, gear up for the thrilling climax that awaits!

While an exact release date for the final episode of Attack on Titan is yet to be revealed, we can expect fall anime releases to grace our screens between September and October. As the anticipation builds, keep a keen eye out for updates and trailers that will undoubtedly leave fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the monumental conclusion.

For those who haven't embarked on this gripping journey, now is the perfect time to immerse yourself in the world of Attack on Titan. Head over to Crunchyroll, the ultimate streaming platform for all things Attack on Titan, where you can binge-watch previous episodes and catch up on the captivating story before the grand finale arrives.

If you simply can't contain your excitement and yearn to experience the conclusion right away, the manga series is readily available in its entirety. Dive into the pages and savor the epic finale at your own pace, joining the countless fans who have already experienced the awe-inspiring end.

Attack on Titan bags a Hollywood Critics Awards 2023 nomination

Meanwhile, in a delightful twist, Attack on Titan was nominated for the prestigious Hollywood Critics Awards 2023. This nod recognizes the series' exceptional storytelling and stunning animation, solidifying its status as one of the best streaming animated series or TV movies. Competing against other phenomenal contenders like Animaniacs, Central Park, Harley Quinn, and Star Trek: Lower Decks, Attack on Titan stands tall among the finest.

