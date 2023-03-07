Attack on Titan’s final episode will be hitting the screen; its official date is out. Here is everything we know

Attack on Titan, which grabbed the audience's attention with its phenomenal animated version of the apocalyptic tale, follows Eren Yeager, who swears to eliminate the Titans after they destroy his hometown and take the lives of his parents.

In a world where mankind is compelled to live in cities encircled by three giant walls to defend them from enormous man-eating humanoids known as Titans.

As the series revolves around war, it also progresses as it shifts from being a man versus monster tale where the sole objective is survival to being a political one and humanity's worst adversary is itself.

The wait for the Attack on Titan season finale will not be as prolonged as fans initially anticipated. The second part of Attack on Titan: The Last Season will premiere in the fall of 2023.

Overview of Attack on Titan’s release

On March 3, 2023, a special, one-hour episode of The Last Season, Part 1 was released. Where Eren Yaeger's transformation into the Founding Titan and the beginning of the Rumbling, an apocalyptic attack that uses the horde of colossal titans hidden in the walls of Paradise Island to destroy every other civilization in the world, marked the return of the series after fourteen months.

The official website made the announcement that Part 2 of the final season will run in the fall of 2023 after Part 1 had already aired. A little teaser video is also attached to the announcement.

Title name reformation for Attack on Titan

The lengthy development of this last season and its title have been a source of amusement among viewers.

Theoretically, what aired in March should have been Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3; however, they altered the name because this would have made the eventual conclusion Season 4 - Part 3, Part 2.

Will the final season be hindered as it's already out on manga (2021)?

Fans of Attack on Titan who have read the manga already know how the plot will finish (which concluded in 2021). But this will not impact the popularity of the anime at all.

Attack on Titan: The Last Chapters: Special 1 has already received an excellent 9.0 rating on IMDb for the series. And it can be said without doubt that the last season will be ground-breaking, as this is what the viewers have been waiting for since the very beginning.