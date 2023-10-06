Attack on Titan's Final Season: Studio shares THIS image from upcoming episode; First look INSIDE

Ahead of the release of the final outing, the first look of the anime has been released by Studio Kunasagi, on his Twitter (now X), account. This image is more of a background from one of the houses that everyone is privy to. With this, the anticipation for the final outing is rising as the release date nears. So, what is the image all about? Here is everything to know about it!

First image from the finale

Studio Kusanagi, a key collaborator with MAPPA for the renowned series, Attack on Titan, has recently shared a captivating still image from the highly anticipated final episode of the series. The revelation has sent waves of excitement through the fan base as they eagerly await the concluding chapter of this epic tale.

The image, unveiled on October 6, 2023, offers a glimpse into what appears to be Reiner's residence, shrouded in an eerie ambiance that foreshadows a tense and climactic final episode. The bleak setting depicted in the still image hints at the high-stakes showdown that awaits viewers in this epic conclusion. It will be interesting to see what significance this image holds in store for the show. You can check out the image right here:

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 Part 2

The highly-anticipated finale of Attack on Titan: The Final Season is set to premiere on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST. This concluding installment, known as Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 2, follows a one-hour special in March and promises an action-packed conclusion to the epic series. Fans worldwide can catch the episode on Crunchyroll, with global streaming available on the same day as its Japanese debut.

Viewers have the option to watch it as a single long episode or divided into three segments, depending on their preferences and time zones. The countdown to this epic finale has fans eagerly awaiting the ultimate showdown. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

