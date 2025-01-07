Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence on Husband Jeff Baena’s Death by Suicide: 'Unimaginable Tragedy'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Aubrey Plaza and the family of her late husband, Jeff Baena, have released a statement following his Friday, January 3 death by suicide.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” the statement shared with media on Monday, January 6, read.

The 47-year-old writer and director was best known for his work in comedies, including co-writing 2004’s I Heart Huckabees and directing 2014’s Life After Beth, a zombie comedy starring Plaza. He later created an anthology series titled Cinema Toast, which marked Plaza’s own directorial debut, airing on Showtime in 2021.

Plaza and Baena are believed to have started dating in 2011. Fans learned of their wedding in May 2021 when Plaza, 40, referred to Baena as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post. A representative later confirmed the news to People.

Plaza, who broke through with her recurring role on the TV show Parks and Recreation, spoke about her relationship with Baena to People in 2019. She shared that one of the great things about their careers was being forced to be independent, take little breaks, and go off to do their own things before coming back together, which kept the fun alive. She noted that, although neither wanted to spend too much time apart, being occasionally forced to do so may have helped them strike a balance.

Plaza is also known for her stint in the second season of The White Lotus and the film My Old Ass. She appeared in Baena’s latest film, 2022’s Spin Me Round.

Before her husband’s passing, Plaza was scheduled to present an award at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony. She was honored at the event by The Brutalist director Brady Corbet as he won the Best Director accolade. “Finally, tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff’s family,” he said.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

