August Alsina has an indignant response to Jada Pinkett Smith's claims of past romance

Will Smith's wife Jada had earlier admitted having an affair with R&B artist August Alsina. The latter has responded to the same through a series of tweets.
Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith had finally revealed on her talk show that she was indeed having an affair with R&B artist August Alsina. All of this happened four years back when the actress was still married to Will. However, Jada did add that their marriage was going through a rough patch and that she and her family did whatever they could for August’s mental health too. Not only that but Will and Jada have also reaffirmed their relationship.

In the meantime, August Alsina had a rather indignant response to Jada Pinkett Smith’s claims of her past affair with him. The R&B artist has now shared a series of tweets one of which reads, “Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today) & you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/. Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!”

Check out the tweets below:

He has shared another tweet that reads, “If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids. It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!” Well, although the singer hasn’t taken a name, it is pretty clear that he is implying Jada’s name here. Earlier, Will Smith and his wife Jada had also denied the fact that the former had given him permission for the relationship.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

It was stupid and unnecessary for Jada to even bring up this affair. Really, really stupid. And to mention what she and her family did for August’s mental well-being......that was condescending not touching. It makes u wanna do a facepalm not go “aaaawwwnnn.”

