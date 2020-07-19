August Alsina reflects on his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith: Everything worked out how it should

After Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk confession, where the couple discussed Jada’s “entanglement” with August at length, Alsina is also sharing his thoughts on the extramarital affair.

August Alsina is opening up and untangling lingering questions about his past relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. The Rounds singer got candid about his decision to openly talk about his and Pinkett Smith's previous romance. He told Vulture that he needed to speak his truth. Explaining that he never thinks "it’s important to know who I date" and it's nobody's business, Alsina decided to share his story after "there was a lot of chatter around my name and her name."

"When I love something or love someone, I express that," he shares, adding that he was super in love and didn't care what anybody thought. "But people looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife. I didn’t really like that. I didn’t like the sound of that, especially when it wasn’t the truth," he said. "I think because people didn’t have the truth, it allowed them to view me and my character a certain type of way. And that started to really eat at my soul," he relays.

"But deeper than that, it started to f**k with my partnerships and business relationships and money because of people seeing me as this reckless guy who’s, like, publicly announcing his love and pushing up on somebody’s wife, quote, unquote," the singer shared.

Alsina first opened up about his romance with Jada Pinkett Smith and claimed Will Smith gave him "his blessing," during an interview with radio personality Angela Yee last month. Last week, Pinkett Smith acknowledged her past relationship with the 27-year-old singer during an episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, where she and 51-year-old husband Will candidly discussed their decision to separate, before eventually getting back together.

Jada shared that while she did have an "entanglement" with Alsina when she and Will were "done," she rejected Alsina's statement that Will gave him his permission, noting that only she could give herself permission in this particular situation. When asked if he wishes he would have spoken out sooner, he says no. "I feel like everything worked out how it should. Who’s to say I would have been in the proper place to clear the air if I had done that earlier?" he asks.

"Especially with me going through my health issues and my sickness. I never want to come from a place of hurt, anger, or malice. Always from a place of love. I think that everything worked out in the way that it should," he said.

