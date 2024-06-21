Austin Bulter Reveals He Was 'Starstruck' After Seeing Ryan Gosling, Says He Couldn't Say 'Hello'

Austin Butler opened up about his encounter with Ryan Gosling that left him starstruck. The star appeared as a guest on the Today show where he recalled the incident.

Austin admitted to being so nervous that he could not bring himself to greet the Barbie actor. The actor also opened up about a star-studded party he attended recently. Here’s what Austin Butler said about meeting Ryan Gosling.

Austin Butler’s encounter with Ryan Gosling

Austin Butler recently spoke about the time he had a run-in with Ryan Gosling. While in a conversation with Savannah Guthrie, the star confessed to being extremely nervous during the encounter. Austin admitted to being “starstruck” when he saw the star. He began “It's when you don't expect to see somebody.”

The Elvis star shared that she saw Ryan outside a hotel he was staying in. Butler revealed how in the end he could not say hi to Gosling. He also added how he “grew up admiring” the The Fall Guy star. The show host then pointed out to Austin how he is also a star too. The star acknowledged that while adding, “But that doesn't feel real."

Austin talks about attending a star-studded party

Austin spoke about a star-studded party he had the chance to attend recently during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He shared that the guest list of the party included Taylor Swift, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks.

Advertisement

Austin revealed how Taylor took on the role of the DJ at some point during the party. He added, "She has to DJ at parties now." On the Today show, he spoke about how he had met Paul McCartney several times before. Austin called the Beatles member “sweet.” The actor confessed to being starstruck when he met Bruce Springsteen. Austin spoke about the moment while thinking to himself, “You can hardly fathom the amount of talent that's surrounding you."

Austin appeared on the show to promote his recent movie The Bikeriders. The movie is directed by Jeff Nichols and tells the story of a Midwestern motorcycle club that turns into a gang.

ALSO READ: Sharon Stone Reveals She 'Adores' Austin Butler, Feels Proud About His Journey In Hollywood; 'He's Such A Great Kid'