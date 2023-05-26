Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are NOT engaged; Here’s the truth behind speculations

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, the renowned American actor and famous model have been in a relationship for the past couple of years. The couple, who started dating in December 2021, are reportedly quite serious about each other, and are visibly to take their relationship to the next level soon. Recently, the rumours regarding Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's potential engagement started doing rounds, to the much excitement of both their fans. However, the latest reports by TMZ has revealed the truth behind these speculations.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are NOT engaged yet

For the unversed, the speculations regarding the Elvis actor and the model-actress's engagement started doing rounds last week, after Deuxmoi claimed that Austin Butler officially proposed to Kaia Gerber, this April. The reports also claimed that the much-in-love couple is planning to keep their new life update under wraps until they get fully ready to take the vows.

But, according to the reports published by TMZ, a source close to the couple has confirmed that Butler and Gerber are not engaged, yet. Recently, Austin Butler was seen helping his lady love move into her new home. However, it is yet to be revealed if the popular actor has moved in with Kaia Gerber. There are no official confirmations on the couple living together, so far.

Austin and Kaia's careers

The popular actor, who is best known for his performance as Elvis Presley in the celebrated biopic Elvis, kickstarted his acting career with television. He garnered attention with his performances in the popular TV series, The Shannara Chronicles and The Carrie Diaries. He later established himself as a promising talent in films, and will be next seen in the upcoming fantasy film, Dune: Part Two.

Kaia Gerber, on the other hand, is a leading model and budding actress, was born on September 3, 2001. She has appeared in several famous commercial campaigns after making her runway debut in 2017. Gerber has won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards.

