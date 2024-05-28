Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Is ‘Going Strong’; Couple Spotted in NYC Looking ‘Happy And In Love’

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s romance is “going strong,” as they were spotted displaying their affection, holding hands, and hugging on their way to dinner in NYC. The couple also attended Memorial Day Weekend in the city and looked “happy and in love.”

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's romance is going strong

A source told People’s Magazine that the love birds’ relationship is flourishing. "They held hands the entire way to dinner and stopped and hugged a few times before going into a club [on May 24]. They definitely looked happy and in love,” the source revealed.

Reportedly, the Elvis star and the model snuck into a Smalls jazz club in New York's West Village after their dinner date at Waverly Inn.

On May 26, Butler attended the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he was captured waving the green flag to start off the race.

The couple have been supportive of each other on numerous occasions! Before their spotting in New York, they were at the Dune: Part Two’s London premiere in February. Although Gerber didn’t appear on the carpet for the paparazzi, fan account posted her pics from the premiere afterparty. We love a supportive girlfriend!

A look at Gerber and Bulter’s relationship

The Babylon actress and the Dune actor had a few hiccups in their respective previous relationships before they met and fell in love. Butler came out of a long-term relationship with ex-Vanessa Hudgens, while Gerber had her fallout with fellow actor Jacob Elorldi.

They first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 and made their relationship public shortly after in March 2022. The couple attended W Magazine's annual Best Performances hand in hand. Two months later, they made their Met Gala debut!