Austin Butler Credits His Dad For Helping Him Prepare The Bikeriders Role; Here's How

One of the highly anticipated movies of the year is right around the corner, and its stars are slowly opening up about their secret, preparing for their roles in The Bikeriders. Austin Butler who will be seen in the aforementioned movie alongside the talents of Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy, and a few more great actors opened up about how he developed his love and interest for bikes.

While talking about his character in the movie, Butler also mentioned a few great things about his dad.

Austin Butler talks about his dad

Father’s Day may have passed but there are things you are always thankful for, that you got from your old man. A similar gift was remembered by the Dune: Part Two star during the premiere of The Bikeriders.

During this special occasion for the film’s crew, actors, and makers, Austin Butler detailed how his love for bikes first bloomed.

Recalling his teen years, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor credited his dad for teaching him how to ride a motorcycle. While talking to Acces Hollywood, Butler mentioned, “It planted a seed in my mind at a young age of loving motorcycles and then I got to do it.”

Now that he will be soon seen on the big screen riding the bikes, in another interview with the New York Post, the actor spoke of his dad, stating that he grew up with his father riding motorcycles. Butler also mentioned how he used to go on long rides from California to Arizona.

The Elvis actor further stated that when he turned 16, his dad told him, “You gotta learn to ride.”

Austin Butler during the premiere of The Bikeriers

The movie based on the photobook by Danny Lyon is about to hit the theaters, ahead of which, its stars were seen attending its premiere that was held on June 17.

While Austin Butler was one of the many actors from the movie to attend its premiere, as per a report by PEOPLE, his girlfriend Kaia Gerber didn't walk the red carpet during the event that was held in Los Angeles.

However, she was cheering for her partner, proudly from the crowd, as seen in an Instagram video by Entertainment Weekly. In this same video, Butler could also be seen approaching Gerber for a kiss.

Amongst the many guest stars at the TCL Chinese Theater, the Oscar nominee Sharon Stone was also seen wearing a chic tailored animal patterned pantsuit. Along with her, even Cher was noticed to be the special guest on the red carpet of the film who attended the event along with her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

