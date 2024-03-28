Austin Butler Is Set To Star In Sony’s Caught Stealing Adaptation With Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky, known for his daring and visually arresting filmmaking style, has carved a niche in cinema with his thought-provoking narratives and intense character studies. From the psychological torment of Black Swan to the surreal journey of Requiem for a Dream, Aronofsky's films push boundaries and challenge audiences. Sony Pictures has acquired his latest project, the crime thriller Caught Stealing, set to feature rising star Austin Butler, promising another gripping addition to Aronofsky's formidable repertoire.

Austin Butler to star in Sony’s Caught Stealing

Sony Pictures has officially secured the rights to Darren Aronofsky’s gripping crime thriller, Caught Stealing, and is all set to star Austin Butler. The movie is promised to delve into the gritty tale of Hank Thompson, a disillusioned ex-baseball player thrust into a harrowing battle for survival amidst the seedy criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City.

Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch said, “Darren is one of the most brilliant audiovisual storytellers in the world, and adapting these wonderful books by Charlie Huston for Austin to star was too exciting an opportunity to not be a part of.”

Nominated for an Academy Award for his standout performance in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Austin Butler continues to captivate audiences with his versatility and talent. Currently gracing the screen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part 2 and Apple TV's miniseries Masters of Air, Butler's star continues to rise. With upcoming projects including Jeff Nichols' The Bikeriders and Sony's adaptation of City on Fire, where he also serves as producer alongside David Heyman and Shane Salerno, Butler solidifies his status as a formidable force in Hollywood.

Darren Aronofsky on Caught Stealing

After signing up with Sony Pictures, Aronofsky said, “I am excited to be teaming up with my old friends at Sony Pictures to bring Charlie’s adrenaline-soaked roller coaster ride to life. I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers,” as he’s widely credited for The Whale, Black Swan, and Requiem for a Dream.

Moreover, Charlie Huston is confirmed to pen the script based on his book of the same name, while Protozoa will produce the movie. Besides, Aronofsky is represented by CAA, Narrative, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Austin Butler is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, and The Lede Company. Huston is represented by Katz Golden Lerner and Writers House.

