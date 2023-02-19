Austin Butler REVEALS ‘awful’ weight gain method he adopted for Elvis inspired by Ryan Gosling; Details here

Here are more details on how Butler was able to gain intense weight playing Elvis at a later age.

Austin Butler's portrayal of Elvis Presley in the movie was well received by critics along with garnering the nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor as well as winning the Golden Globes for the Best Actor category. Not only did the Butler’s makeup and costume team do a fantastic job of reaching an uncanny resemblance to Elvis, but Austin added the allure to the performance with the emotional aspects of the role.

Austin Butler weight gain technique

In an interview with Variety, Austin Butler mentioned that he used the weight gain technique employed by Ryan Gosling for The Lovely Bones. Butler needed to gain intense weight for the portrayal of the older Elvis Presley in the movie.

Butler said in the interview that he heard of the Ryan Gosling method of The Lovely Bones, in which he would microwave Häagen-Dazs and then will later drink it. So Austin Butler started doing the same to gain weight for the portrayal of the older Elvis Presley. The actor mentioned that he would get two dozen doughnuts and will eat them all. This really helped him to gain weight. Butler further added that the technique was fun for the initial week and that he started to feel awful about himself.

Though the Ryan Gosling’s melted ice-cream technique helped Austin Butler pack a few pounds quickly, it led to the dismissal of the actor from The Lovely Bones.