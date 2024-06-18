Austin Butler Reveals He Crashed A Motorcycle While Filming The Bikeriders Alongside Co-Star Tom Hardy: 'All I Was Thinking About...'

Austin Butler recently revealed that he nearly had an accident while filming his crime drama, The Bikeriders. In the film, Butler plays the character of Benny alongside his co-star Tom Hardy, who portrays the role of Johnny.

The Elvis movie star revealed an incident that occurred on the film set. He shared that while he was doing a night shoot, they hit a patch of wet leaves while riding a motorcycle and fell, but fortunately, he landed on his feet.

Austin Butler revealed he crashed a motorcycle while filming The Bikeriders

Austin Butler is one of the most talented stars in Hollywood today. The actor depicts each of his on-screen roles with extraordinary resilience.

Butler recently attended the premiere of Jeff Nichols's movie The Bikeriders. At the event, he spoke with People magazine and revealed how he nearly had an accident while shooting this project.

He told the outlet that they were doing a night shoot, and that's when he crashed the motorcycle he was riding on set.

Butler explained that during the night shoot, he hit a "patch of wet leaves" while riding a motorcycle and fell, noting, "but I thankfully landed on my feet."

The outlet reports that the actor revealed that despite the accident, his main concern was the motorcycle. He said all he was thinking about was the "bike", noting, "I just wanted to make sure that it was okay.”

The actor further gushed about his dad, revealing how his dad's love for motorcycles influenced him. He mentioned that it is "cool" to talk about his dad a lot lately, noting that "he gave me that first love of motorcycles."

The Bikeriders director opened up about casting Austin Butler in the film

In a previous interview with Variety, director Jeff Nichols opened up about his decision to cast Austin Butler in The Bikeriders. He said his producer called and told him to meet the actor. The outlet noted that at the time, the director knew Butler had been cast in the 2022 movie Elvis, but the biopic had not been released yet.



The director told the outlet he met with the actor at a restaurant, noting, "He’s like 6-foot-3, and his hair is blonde and didn’t look like Elvis’ hair." Nichols was immediately struck by how attractive the actor looked, describing him as the "most attractive person" he had ever met.

The Bikeriders is a fictional story inspired by a photo book from 1967 of the same name by Danny Lyon. The film, directed by Jeff Nichols, was initially set to release in December 2023. However, it reportedly got delayed due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and will now set to hit theaters on 21 June 2024.

The movie features a talented star cast, including Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Damon Herriman, Mike Faist, and Toby Wallace, among many others.