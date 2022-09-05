Taylor Swift's brother Austin sparked romance rumors with model Sydney Ness

Austin Swift, brother of Taylor Swift, might have met his match. The 30-year-old actor and producer were seen walking hand in hand with fashion model Sydney Ness in New York City on Thursday.

The Cover Versions star appeared in the pictures sporting a laid-back white button-down shirt, black pants, and brown shoes. Sydney, a model for Ford Models and Natural Models, was dressed in a black shirt, gray pants, and white boots.

For their efforts on the "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video, Austin was nominated earlier this year for an ACM Award in the video of the year category along with his sister and Blake Lively. Austin was one of the video's producers, and Lively also served as the video's director.

Austin shared the exciting news on Instagram. At the time, he captioned the image, "I am very thrilled and thankful that we have been nominated for the ACM award for video of the year. I was so lucky to get to work with Blake, Taylor, and the entire fantastic team behind the video for 'I Bet You Think About Me.'

Speaking of Taylor's numerous endeavors, the singer revealed last Sunday at the MTV VMAs that she will be releasing a brand-new album later this year. Swift said in her speech, "I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and offer us this, I thought it may be a beautiful occasion to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21," before teasing that she would be disclosing further details at midnight.

Later, in a message posted to her social media sites, Swift revealed the album's title is Midnights. "The book Midnights, which recounts 13 of my life's restless nights, will be released on October 21. I'll see you at midnight, "She blogged about it.

Swift has revealed a new album, almost a year after Red (Taylor's Version), which she released in November 2021.

Following Scooter Braun's acquisition of her former record company Big Machine, which included the masters to her first six albums, Swift revealed that she would be re-recording her entire back catalog in August 2019 so that she would have complete creative control. Braun continues to benefit from the masters despite having now sold them to a private equity company.

Two of her first six albums, including Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version), which was released in April 2021, have since been redone.

