Austin Theory defeats John Cena to retain US Championship at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory just defeated John Cena to retain his United States Championship at WrestleMania 39 as they kicked off the much-anticipated event.

Austin was seen making the most of a referee bump and delivering a low blow to John Cena, after which he hit Cena with his A Town Down finisher for the win.

Austin Theory and John Cena’s match at WrestleMania 39

Needless to say, people were quite excited to see John Cena at the annual wrestling event. The audience at Inglewood was reportedly, almost unanimously backing up the star, which made Theory feel the heat of the moment.

John Cena made his entry with children from Make A Wish Foundation. While he dished out a few hard blows to Austin Theory in the beginning, the latter managed to regain his composure and dominated the match going forward. However, whenever Theory lead the match over John Cena, the former was met with a lot of booing from the audience, given that Cena is a WWE icon.

John Cena and Austin Theory speak about each other

Earlier this week, Austin Theory shared that John Cena is his childhood idol. However, he also said that he has no intention of being a copycat.

On the other hand, Cena featured in a worked-shoot promo, where he said, “I would so much rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noise for my matches because nobody cares”

Continuing further, Cena, 45, also added, “I didn’t say no because I gave up, I said no because you aren’t worried. Dude, you are really putting my back against the wall but you don’t understand, if you and I have a match at WrestleMania, you lose everything. You’re done. And if we have a match at WrestleMania and you win? You lose everything.”

The two-day WWE WrestleMania 39 event can be purchased through a cable or satellite provider or it can be streamed online on Peacock with a Premium or Premium Plus subscription. Peacock can be streamed on various devices like mobiles, PCs, Amazon Fire devices, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xfinity, and others. The timings for Wrestlemania 2023 are 8 PM ET, 7 PM CT, 5 PM PT, 1 AM BST, and 10 AM AEST.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WrestleMania 2023: Rhea Ripley shuts down rumours of live performance by Motionless in White