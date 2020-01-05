Australia Fires: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Cody Simpson & others express their concern

A lot of Hollywood celebrities have been showing their concern for the Australia fires and have been posting and tweeting on their social media accounts.

Australia witnessed a big loss and tragedy on Friday and Saturday. There was a wildfire crisis in New South Wales. The fires haven't been eased yet for the temperatures to drop and winds still remain high. The fires, which have left 19 dead, dozens missing and more than 1,400 homes destroyed since October. According to reports, the Fire officials have reported on Sunday morning that the number of homes damaged or destroyed in the past day is likely to be in the hundreds.

A lot of Hollywood celebrities have been showing their concern for the Australia fires and have been posting and tweeting on their social media accounts. From celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Leonardo DiCaprio, celebs have been expressing their views for the fire. While Leo shared a video writing, "Australians are saving koalas from deadly bushfires #Regram #RG @WorldEconomicForum: 350 koalas have been killed in blazes near Port Macquarie. #environment #koalas #wildlife #bushfires #australia", while Kylie Minogu wrote, "Humbled by the extraordinary efforts of the emergency services and volunteers in the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia @redcrossau @nswrfs @CFA_Updates @CFSAlerts @WIRES_NSW."

Check out the tweets and posts of Hollywood celebrities here:

Humbled by the extraordinary efforts of the emergency services and volunteers in the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia @redcrossau @nswrfs@CFA_Updates @CFSAlerts@WIRES_NSW — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) January 4, 2020

Climate change is real — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2020

Actor Russell Crowe has been posting about the fires over the last couple months. He recently posted, "I’m not in Australia. My family are safe, billeted with friends. Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday. My heart goes out to everyone in the valley." The actor has also donated to NSW Rural Fire Service and encouraged others to do the same.

