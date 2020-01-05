Australia Fires: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Cody Simpson & others express their concern
Australia witnessed a big loss and tragedy on Friday and Saturday. There was a wildfire crisis in New South Wales. The fires haven't been eased yet for the temperatures to drop and winds still remain high. The fires, which have left 19 dead, dozens missing and more than 1,400 homes destroyed since October. According to reports, the Fire officials have reported on Sunday morning that the number of homes damaged or destroyed in the past day is likely to be in the hundreds.
A lot of Hollywood celebrities have been showing their concern for the Australia fires and have been posting and tweeting on their social media accounts. From celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Leonardo DiCaprio, celebs have been expressing their views for the fire. While Leo shared a video writing, "Australians are saving koalas from deadly bushfires #Regram #RG @WorldEconomicForum: 350 koalas have been killed in blazes near Port Macquarie. #environment #koalas #wildlife #bushfires #australia", while Kylie Minogu wrote, "Humbled by the extraordinary efforts of the emergency services and volunteers in the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia @redcrossau @nswrfs @CFA_Updates @CFSAlerts @WIRES_NSW."
This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia. To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds... Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land... for rain #tbt
My heart is absolutely breaking for our country. For all the lives lost, homes lost and wildlife killed. So incredibly proud of Australia rallying together to do what ever we can to help those affected by the fires. A huge thank you to the incredibly brave firefighters and volunteers who are helping to save our country. Below is a list of ways to donate, no matter how big or small every bit counts. Red Cross Aus - @redcrossau Rural Fire Services - @nswrfs Save the animals - @wireswildliferescue
Imagine being this little boy escaping to the water—the only safe place for hundreds of kilometres, watching your house, town & country burn. Had this have happened 10 years ago this would have been me. Watching my home burn from across the sea I feel helpless but there are ways we can all help. The fact that it was hottest year and driest year in Australian history is a major catalyst for this disaster. The warming of the earth and the current imbalance of nature due to human activity is the underlying issue here. We’ve seen far too many extreme natural disasters in such a short period of time to be able to prove otherwise. Climate change is real & we must DEMAND world leaders who prioritize the earth over economics. Scott Morrison I’m looking at you right now! Please respect nature. Especially the nature under your watch. Putting a donation link in my bio & story today.
Like all of us. My heart is breaking. Our country is on fire beyond anything we’ve ever seen. Our people and animals need help. One thing I love about Aussies, we always have each other’s backs... We will rebuild and help everyone in need. What absolute legends the brave men and women fighting these fires are. One thing I know... We will help the people rebuild stay strong legends and hang in there you have so much love. Donate to @redcrossau @salvosau @wireswildliferescue until we can help more. Australia is right behind you.
Humbled by the extraordinary efforts of the emergency services and volunteers in the ongoing bushfire crisis in Australia @redcrossau @nswrfs@CFA_Updates @CFSAlerts@WIRES_NSW
#Regram #RG @gretathunberg: Australia is on fire. And the summer there has only just begun. 2019 was a year of record heat and record drought. Today the temperature outside Sydney was 48,9°C. 500 million animals are estimated dead because of the bushfires. Over 20 people have died and thousands of homes have burned to ground. The fires have spewed 2/3 of the nations national annual CO2 emissions, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The smoke has covered glaciers in distant New Zealand making them warm and melt faster because of the albedo effect. And yet. All of this still has not resulted in any political action. Because we still fail to make the connection between the climate crisis and increased extreme weather events and nature disasters like the #AustraliaFires That has to change. And it has to change now. My thoughts are with the people of Australia and those affected by these devastating fires.
Climate change is real
Actor Russell Crowe has been posting about the fires over the last couple months. He recently posted, "I’m not in Australia. My family are safe, billeted with friends. Fire hit my place late in the day yesterday. My heart goes out to everyone in the valley." The actor has also donated to NSW Rural Fire Service and encouraged others to do the same.
