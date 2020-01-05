Australia Wildfires: Meghan, Prince Harry, Prince William & Kate send 'thoughts and prayers' as disaster rages

The fires have resulted in many fleeing their homes, loss of human and animal lives and blood-red skies. Read on to know more.

It is not even a week into 2020 but there is already some terrible news that will is bound to left you shaken. In what can be termed as a raging disaster for weeks, Australia witnessed its worst days ever as bush fires continued in various parts of the country. The fires have resulted in many fleeing their homes, loss of human and animal lives and blood-red skies. According to CNN, a total of 150 fires are burning across the state, with 64 uncontained, according to the NSW Rural Fire Services. About 2,300 firefighters were tackling the blazes as of Sunday.

In such hard times, celebrities and personalities from all over have expressed their concern and shock. Many have also pledged their support to the wildfires. Among those are the royals. Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took to social media to talk about how 'deeply saddened' they were over the bush fires.

Meghan and Harry also shared useful links in their Instagram posts urging their followers to contribute in whichever way they can. Whereas, William and Kate wrote, "We continue to be shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the fires that are destroying homes, livelihoods and wildlife across much of Australia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people and communities who are affected by this devastating event."

The royal four echoed similar sentiments and shared photos of animals trapped and being rescued, adding, "This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help." Take a look at their posts below:

