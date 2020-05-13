Australian drama Neighbours re start the filming work with actors; makers implement social distancing rules

A news report in the New York Times stated that the makers of the popular show Neighbours have restarted shooting with the actors and crew members.

The well-known Australian drama Neighbours has reportedly started their filming work for the show. A news report in the New York Times stated that the makers of the popular show Neighbours have restarted shooting with the actors and crew members, amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The show makers have put in place some very strict social distancing norms that everyone on the set has to mandatorily follow. As per the New York Times reports, each and every one has to keep a distance of five feet from one another.

The actors will not be allowed to comes close to each, they cannot hold hands or kiss. The show, Neighbours revolves around the lives and times of people who reside on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough. With the new social distancing rules put in place, the fans and viewers of the show are wondering how will the show retain its essence. The Australian drama Neighbours has reportedly been airing for the last 35 years which makes it among the longest-running shows. Neighbours has reportedly aired roughly 8,000 episodes and are now back to continue its filming work.

The Australian show had to stop its shooting work due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The makers of films and TV shows had to bring all their production work to a complete halt owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, slowly and steadily the world is going to be easing the lockdown rules across various industries. The fans of the show are glad that the show is back on track.

