Author claims Meghan Markle insisted Prince Harry compare her hardships with late Princess Diana's in new book

In his recent book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors , per Page Six, author Tom Bower alleged a bunch of controversial details about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's relationship before they got married. His most recent viral claim was that Meghan pushed her then-boyfriend Harry to publish an official statement comparing her plight to that of his mother Princess Diana.

According to the author, after Meghan made such requests, the Prince agreed to her wishes because he was apparently panicked about losing her just after five months of dating. He then delves into a crisis that came up in 2016, which was the revelation that the Suits actress was dating the royal. Following the reveal, a slew of headlines came after Markle which according to the couple had racist undertones. To counter the headlines, Harry’s then-press secretary Jason Knauf issued a statement on his behalf “damning the media for their description of Meghan.”

Bower wrote, "Harry dictated the sentiments for Knauf to fashion into a statement. Committing Knauf to a conundrum, Meghan demanded that the statement should reflect the parallel between her potential fate and Diana’s." After Knauf and Prince Williams allegedly tried to warn the couple against their decision, the couple stayed on their original conclusion albeit they did alter the statement. Ultimately in 2016, the statement did not mention Princess Diana by name but it did allude to the tragedies she had to endure.