Author J.K. Rowling receives death threat as she reacts to the attack on Salman Rushdie: You are next

After Harry Potter author J.K.Rowling reacted to the shocking news of author Salman Rushdie's attack on Twitter, the writer herself also received death threats from a user. Rowling took to Twitter to send support and prayers for Rushdie after the Midnight's Children author was stabbed during a literary event in western New York on Friday.

In her tweet, Rowling wrote, "Horrifying news." She further added, "Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok." In response to her tweet, a user wrote: "Don't worry. You are next." It has been revealed that the Twitter handle, which issued the death threat to Rowling, had also praised Hadi Matar, the assailant from New Jersey who stabbed Rusdhie several times during a literary event in western New York.

As for Rushdie's health, it has been reported that the author is on a ventilator with a damaged liver and may lose an eye following the incident. Following the death threat she received from an unknown user, the Harry Potter author reported it to Twitter Support. She further also updated her fans, "To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)."

The assailant who attacked Rushdie has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree, and police are probing the motive behind the attack.

Salman Rushdie's book The Satanic Verses has been one of his most controversial ones and has also been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims have considered it to be blasphemous.

