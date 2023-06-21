Ava Max gets slapped by fan days after Bebe Rexha’s unfortunate stage incident

Amanda Ava Koci aka Ava Max got injured after a fan slapped her during a concert in Los Angeles on June 21. The incident took place three days after popular singer Bebe Rexha got hit by a fan’s phone intentionally during her concert in NYC. Fans have expressed their anger and frustration over these latest incidents of their idols being attacked on stage. Ava Max’s incident also seems intentional like Bebe Rexha. Read on to know more details.

Ava Max got slapped by a fan on stage

During her concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Kings and Queens singer Ava Max got injured on stage as a male fan suddenly slapped her on the face out of nowhere. He was taken away by the security guard. Wearing a glittery blue and black two-piece, Ava Max was dancing on stage when the incident happened. Though Max stayed calm after the incident, she later took to Twitter to express her anger and also penned a note of gratitude to those who enjoyed her show that night. She wrote, “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again…thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

Fans react to Ava Max’s incident

Fans were already showing their frustration over the incident while supporting Ava. When the singer tweeted about the incident, they were quick enough to react to it. A fan wrote, “You deserve so much better, we love you.” Stressing on Bebe Rexha’s incident, another fan commented, “i dont know what exactly happened but first bebe rexha now you? why is violence starting to increase at concerts people are paying to be at? hope youre good <3.”

“I'm so sorry ava that person deserves to be locked up I really hope you're okay ily and hope ur safe u shouldn't have to worry abt things like this happening at ur shows ily,” wrote a third Twitter user.

Meanwhile, fans are shocked as Ava Max’s incident happened days after Bebe Rexha got hit by a fan’s phone on stage. They are questioning why women singers are getting hurt during concerts and they strongly feel this needs to stop.

For the unversed, Bebe was rushed off stage after she got hit by a phone which came flying from the stage on Sunday in NYC. Rexha’s incident was also intentional as the police informed that the fan thought it would be ‘funny’ to throw a phone on stage. The male fan was later charged with assaulting the singer. On the other hand, Bebe’s mother later informed that the singer received three stitches because of the incident. The pop singer also posted her photos of injury on Instagram.

