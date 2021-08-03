Ava Phillipe & Owen Mahoney look STRIKINGLY similar to her parents Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillipe; See pic

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillipe recently took to social media and shared a candid glimpse of herself with her boyfriend Owen Mahoney. While it is known that Ava shares an uncanny resemblance to her mom, fans were quick to point out how Ava’s boyfriend Owen resembled her dad Ryan Phillipe!

The snap Ava shared was flooded with comments pointing out the similarity between her parents and the young couple. One social media user wrote: “I’m I the only one who sees her parents?” More comments read, “Can you say Reese and Ryan 2.0 legit”, “Hello Reese & Ryan” and “I thought this was her dad for a moment.”

In 2019, Ava had shared another photo of Mahoney that garnered the same response. While most people compared the two men, one person wrote, “He does not like your dad,” Ava simply responded, “Big thx.”

If you didn’t know, Ava’s parents--Witherspoon and Ryan were married from 1999 to 2008. Apart from Ava, the couple also shares son Deacon, 17. Now, the 44-year-old Legally Blonde actress is happily married to Jim Toth and they share a seven-year-old son, Tennessee.

While talking to OK! Magazine last year, Reese opened up about motherhood and said: "After you have a child, you have this amazing feeling that you can accomplish anything because it is so challenging on your body and your mind. It changes your entire life. I feel like if you can adapt to that, and do it to the best of your ability, it's a great achievement in life."

