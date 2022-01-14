Ava Phillippe SLAMS trolls sending 'bigoted' and 'hateful' comments after opening up about her sexuality

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, took to Instagram on Wednesday to blast those who left her 'bigoted' and 'hateful' remarks. It comes after the 22-year-old talked up about her sexuality and gender perspective in an Instagram Q&A.

"QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," wrote Ava in a post shared to her Instagram Story. She continued: "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love." Though clearly enraged by the remarks and texts she's been receiving, Ava didn't provide any particular instances in her post on Wednesday.

For those unversed, Phillippe addressed her sexuality on Monday while answering queries from her 996,000 followers. One curious fan asked "do you like boys or girls," to which the student and aspiring model answered: "I'm attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever)." Along with her response, Ava posted a photo of herself wearing bold blue makeup and a striped top. Meanwhile, Ava is the eldest child of Witherspoon and actor Ryan Phillippe, who also have an 18-year-old son named Deacon. Reese also has a nine-year-old son with her husband, Jim Toth.

As per Daily Mail, Ava is presently a student at UC Berkeley and has previously discussed her relationship with Own Mahoney, whom she met at the university. They were last spotted together in the summer, but it's unclear whether they're still together. Reese, 45, confessed last year in a candid interview that she 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until she went to Los Angeles since she wasn't taught about it growing up.

