Avatar 2: Filming of James Cameron’s sci fi movie to resume in New Zealand after shutdown due to coronavirus

The filming of James Cameron’s Avatar sequel will resume in New Zealand after it was previously shutdown due to coronavirus. Read on to know more.

The production of James Cameron's much-awaited Avatar sequel is all set to restart in New Zealand. The filming of Avatar 2 was put on hold in March after the New Zealand Government instituted a lockdown amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic to promote social distancing and stop the spread of the deadly virus. Now, producer Jon Landau has announced that the shooting of the film will soon be back on track. He announced the news by posting a shot from production showing off a look from the upcoming sequel of the 2009 film.

“Our #Avatar sets are ready - and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) - can’t wait to share more,” he wrote alongside the picture. The film is slated to release on December 17, 2021. Even though the shooting was put on hold due to COVID-19, earlier this month director Cameron clarified that the film will release as planned.

“I want to get back to work on ‘Avatar', which right now we're not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it's all on hold right now," Cameron told Empire. Praising New Zealand for effectively controlling the spread of the deadly disease, the director said, “So there's a very good chance that our shoot might be delayed a couple of months, but we can still do it. So that's good news," he said. ALSO READ: Lisa Kudrow on how her Friends character Phoebe would spend quarantine: Her place would be full of art things

