Avatar 2 filmmaker Jon Landau REVEALS new plot details about the sequel: It is the story of the Sully family

Avatar 2 producer Jon Landau spilled new plot details about the upcoming sequel of the 2009 sci-fi movie. Read on to find out.

After keeping all the details about the film under tight wraps for years, producer Jon Landau finally spilled some beans on the plot of James Cameron's upcoming film. Just earlier this month, it was reported that the production of eagerly-awaited Avatar sequel is all set to restart in New Zealand. The filming of sci-fi sequel was put on hold in March after the New Zealand Government instituted a lockdown amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic to promote social distancing and stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Recently, while discussing the film with Radio New Zealand, Jon revealed that the movie will be a story about the Sully family. “This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together, ComicBook reported. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water,” he explained.

While it was already understood that the sequel will focus on the Sully family, the latest piece of news is that the characters will have to abandon their home and explore the other regions of Pandora. Last week, the producer announced the news about restarting the production on twitter. Our #Avatar sets are ready - and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week,” he wrote posting a shot from production showing off a look from the upcoming sequel.

