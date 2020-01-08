Avatar 2 FIRST Pics: James Cameron drops breathtaking concept art featuring Pandora

Filmmaker James Cameron has been working on Avatar 2. The director has now released a few concept arts from the upcoming Avatar movie.

It has been over a decade since Avatar released. The James Cameron directorial brought the beautiful Pandora on the big screen and left everyone spellbound. As a result, Avatar announced that a sequel was coming our way. Over the years, it was announced that not one but four Avatar sequels are in the pipeline. However, fans of the franchise have been waiting for the makers to drop more details, if not photos, from the movies. Cameron decided it was time for fans to get a glimpse at Avatar 2.

The acclaimed director released a few concept arts at a presentation at CES in Las Vegas. The concept art shared at the event gave a never-before look at Pandora. The four pictures gave a new look at the planet. Two of them explored the islands in the middle of the sea while another focused on the several moons looming over Pandora. The images also gave a look at the creatures of the island.

The pictures were shared by 20th Century Fox on Twitter. The tweet read, "Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films."

Check out the pictures below:

Return to Pandora with the new @Avatar concept art @JimCameron just debuted at #CES and discover the @MercedesBenz #VISIONAVTR concept car inspired by the upcoming films. pic.twitter.com/DWBJebpWRf — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) January 7, 2020

Cameron has dedicated his time to the Avatar franchise. Instead of working on one sequel at a time, the filmmaker has dived into making all the sequels back to back. The first of the four planned sequels releases in December 2021 and every sequel will follow with a year's difference.

What do you think of the Avatar 2 concept art? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

