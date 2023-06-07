Avatar 2: The Way of Water OTT release: Date, time, and more; Everything you need to know about the movie

After a lot of anticipation, Avatar 2: The Way of Water is set to premiere on Disney+, bringing the captivating world of Pandora back to screens. As fans eagerly await its arrival, the release time and simultaneous availability on Max add to the excitement surrounding this epic sequel.

Avatar 2 to make a splash on Disney+

Following its impressive box office success, surpassing $2.3 billion worldwide, Avatar 2 is finally making its way to Disney's core streaming service. Fans who have eagerly awaited the film's availability on the small screen will soon be able to dive back into the visually stunning world of Pandora.

Release date and time confirmed

Fans can mark their calendars for the release of Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney+. The highly anticipated film will start streaming on Wednesday, June 7, at 3:00 a.m. ET (12:00 a.m. PT). The simultaneous availability on Max further enhances the viewing options for fans of this epic cinematic adventure.

ALSO READ: Avatar: The Way of Water soars past $1 billion at worldwide box office

The arrival of Avatar 2 on Disney+ and Max marks the end of an era for Disney, as it concludes the simultaneous release of movies premiered in theaters in 2022. With a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes, the film offers audiences an immersive viewing experience from the comfort of their homes. As fans eagerly await this long-awaited release, the costly journey of Avatar 2, with its production cost exceeding $1 billion, adds to the anticipation and sets the stage for another thrilling adventure in the mesmerizing world of Pandora. The combination of breathtaking visuals, a compelling storyline, and the convenience of streaming platforms makes Avatar 2: The Way of Water a highly anticipated event for fans and a testament to the evolving landscape of film distribution. Get ready to immerse yourself once again in James Cameron's visionary world as Avatar 2 makes its long-awaited debut on Disney+.

ALSO READ: Avatar: The Way of Water Review: Second time's the 'visual' charm as James Cameron weaves epic cinematic watch