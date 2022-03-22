Avatar 2 trailer to release along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Reports

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated films and it looks like fans will finally get a glimpse of it as the first trailer will reportedly release in May. It has been suggested that the Avatar 2 trailer will be attached to another major release coming in May, which is Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which will hit the screens on May 6.

It has been a long wait for fans of Avatar as the sequel has been delayed multiple times before although 20th Century Studios President Steve Asbell recently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the sequel will not be facing any more delays as he stated it will release at the end of the year and added, "For real. It's going to blow people away. You're not ready for what Jim is doing."

As for Marvel's Doctor Strange 2, the film will be taking forward the multiverse angle that premiered with Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the opening up of the multiverse, it has been suggested that the Doctor Strange sequel will see the inclusion of the X-Men superheroes and many believed that Patrick Stewart's Professor X already seemed to have made a cameo in the film's trailer.

If the Avatar 2 trailer does get attached to Doctor Strange 2, fans will certainly be in for a massive treat and wouldn't miss the chance of watching it on IMAX screens. Following Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel's next big release will be in July with Thor: Love and Thunder.

ALSO READ: Zoe Saldana reveals she 'was moved to tears' after watching a footage from Avatar 2