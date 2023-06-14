Avatar 3 is delayed; Here’s when the next installments of James Cameron’s franchise will release

Avatar, the biggest-ever movie franchise which has been produced in the history of world cinema, is best known for both its excellent making, and the gigantic box office collections it made. The Avatar film series, which is helmed by the celebrated filmmaker James Cameron, had already emerged as one of the most successful franchises to ever exit. After the massive success of Avatar: The Way Of Water, it was confirmed that the franchise is getting more installments.

Avatar 3 and upcoming installments get delayed

According to the latest reports by Variety, Disney, the production banner of Avatar is undergoing a major reshuffling when it comes to its upcoming release slate. As per the updates, the film production giant has added more films to its slate, which has also resulted in some of its biggest films getting delayed. And, the list of delayed releases includes Avatar 3, the upcoming James Cameron directorial, and all its following installments. The Avatar films are reportedly getting delayed by a year.

"Avatar 3 has shifted to December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 will get released on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 has been postponed to December 19, 2031. Based on this timeline, the final Avatar movie might hit the theatres exactly 22 years after the original 2009 blockbuster was released," suggest the reports published by Variety.

The reason behind the Avatar franchise's delay

As per the reports published by Variety, the WGA strike and production delays are the major reason behind the delayed release date of Disney's productions. But when it comes to the Avatar franchise, the upcoming installments are getting delayed because it will let the post-production and visual effects department expand and grow, significantly.

"Each Avatar film is an exciting but epic undertaking that takes time to bring to the quality level we as filmmakers strive for and audiences have come to expect. The team is hard at work and can’t wait to bring audiences back to Pandora in December 2025," wrote Jon Landau, who is one of the producers of Avatar, on his Twitter handle as he confirmed the delay in the releases.

