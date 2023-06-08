Avatar 3: What to expect from the next movie? Release date, cast, plot, and more details

After the huge success of Avatar and the recent release of Avatar: The Way of Water, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Avatar 3. Directed by James Cameron, the third installment is part of his ambitious plan for four sequels set in the enchanting world of Pandora. In this article, you will find the current information available including the release date of Avatar 3, plot details, cast members as well as possible titles.

Avatar 3 release date

Avatar 3 will be released on December 20, 2024. James Cameron will direct the threequel. Avatar 4 will be released in December 2026 while Avatar 5 will hit the theaters in December 2028. While much of Avatar 3 has been filmed alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, additional shooting is planned to wrap up in 2024.





Who is a part of the Avatar 3 cast?

The confirmed cast members for the upcoming Avatar 3 include familiar faces and newcomers to the franchise. As for the returning actors, the list includes Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Colonel Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, and Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri. And, David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh are two newcomers.

What to expect from Avatar 3?

James Cameron has revealed that Avatar 3 will introduce a new group of Na'vi on Pandora. It is known as the ‘Ash People.’ Interestingly, they are connected to the element of fire. In a departure from the previous movies, Cameron teased that Avatar 3 will introduce both evil Na'vi characters as well as positive Na'vi examples along with a brighter side of humanity.

The film will continue to explore the original leads while moving to new worlds and settings within Pandora. Cameron mentioned there is a new villain from Pandora. The villain will be a personal threat, different from the faceless military machine depicted in previous films.

What will Avatar 3 be called?

In a 2018 report by BBC News, four Avatar sequel titles had been revealed. According to the report, Avatar 3 was titled Avatar: The Seed Bearer, followed by Avatar: The Tulkun Rider, and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa for the next films. Though The Way of Water has proven to be the correct title for Avatar 2, there is no accuracy on the titles for the upcoming movies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: James Cameron’s Avatar 3 will have a Charlie Chaplin and Game of Thrones connect; Can you guess?