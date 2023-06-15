Avatar 5 delayed: Zoe Saldana aka Neytiri has a hilarious reaction on last movie release date and we all agree
Zoe Saldana, who played Neytiri in the Avatar franchise helmed by James Cameron, reacted to the long delay in the release of the upcoming installments with a hilarious post.
Avatar, the globally famous epic science fiction movie franchise helmed by James Cameron has been making headlines lately after it was confirmed that the releases of the upcoming franchises will get delayed. In a recent official statement, production studio Disney confirmed that the much-awaited Avatar 3 is delayed by a year, and will now hit the screens in 2025. It was also confirmed that the final part of James Cameron's film will only release in 2031.
Zoe Saldana reacts to Avatar's delay
Along with Avatar fans and film fanatics across the globe, the film franchise's cast and crew members are equally taken aback by the massive delays in the releases of the upcoming installments. Zoe Saldana, the popular actress who plays the role of Neytiri, the leading lady of Avatar, reacted to the reports on the upcoming films getting pushed, with a hilarious social media post.
"Great! I’m gonna be 53 when the last ‘Avatar’ comes out," wrote Zoe Saldana, who also shared her still from the blockbuster film, on her Instagram story. “I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar," she further revealed.
