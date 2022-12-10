Avatar 5 will see Zoe Saldana's Neytiri coming to Earth, says producer Jon Landau

James Cameron ’s highly-anticipated movie Avatar: The Way of Water is gearing up to hit the big screens on December 16. With the release of the upcoming movie, the franchise will focus on several big plans for the Avatar universe in future. Currently, filmmaker Cameron plans to make three more sequels after this. Producer Jon Landau recently opened up about Avatar 5 and a part in the sequel where they will go to Earth for several purposes.

According to Gizmodo, Producer Jon Landau during the film Avatar: The Way of Water’s promotional tour spoke to io9 and revealed about the movie and the plans for Avatar sequel. When he was asked if the Earthlings who were attacked and left Pandora at the end of the original movie will come back to bring the war to the Na’vi. He didn’t reply with anything directly but he said Avatar 5 will go to Earth. He said, “Well, it’s funny. I wasn’t going to talk about it, but I’ve now subsequently heard that Jim has talked about it a little bit.”

He further added that in the fifth part of Avatar, which will reportedly release in 2028, there is a portion where they will go to Earth for several purposes. He mentioned, “In movie five there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth.”

Jon Landau expressed his thoughts and said recently we want each Avatar movie to impact people exactly as the first part did. He said, “We want (audiences) to go, ‘Wow. Where else could they go? They just showed us everything on Pandora.’ Then you go, ‘Holy cow. They’re going to the oceans. Wow. The oceans are amazing.’ Okay, that’s over. Where can it go? Same thing from an emotional story.”

About Avatar: The Way of Water

The epic sci-fi film is slated to release in theatres on December 16, 2022. The movie is the sequel to 2009's Avatar, which is the first film to gross more than $2 billion worldwide. Helmed by James Cameron, the movie sees Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald reprising their roles from the original part, with Sigourney Weaver coming back in a different role. The new entrants in the Avatar circle are Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.