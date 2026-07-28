Avatar Aang The Last Airbender Twitter Review: 7 Tweets To Read Before Watching Eric Nam-led Animated Fantasy Film

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, led by Eric Nam , premiered exclusively on Paramount+ on July 25, 2026, and has been available to stream since then. If you're planning to watch it online, here's what viewers on social media have to say about the animated film.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Twitter Review

Taking to social media, one viewer said they had finally watched the film and described it as probably the best-looking animated movie they had ever seen. They added that they enjoyed the story for the most part, praised the voice performances and music, and felt it deserved a wider theatrical release.

Another user said they loved Kallik despite the character's limited screen time and development, expressing hope that the character would have a larger role in future installments.

A third viewer said they did not understand the criticism surrounding Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, adding that they thoroughly enjoyed the film.

Meanwhile, another user praised the film's visuals, calling them stunning, and said they wished Paramount had gone ahead with its original theatrical release plan. They also appreciated the story, particularly Aang's journey as he confronts his greatest regret while being allowed to rebuild the Air Nomads.

Here are the reactions:

Set 13 years after the Hundred-Year War, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender follows Aang as he embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind a legendary relic linked to the forgotten Avatar Sonam. Reuniting with Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Fire Lord Zuko, Aang faces a powerful new threat while confronting questions of legacy, loss, and the future of the Air Nomads.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender features Eric Nam as the voice of Avatar Aang. The voice cast also includes Dave Bautista , Jessica Matten, Román Zaragoza, Dionne Quan, Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan , Ronny Chieng, and several others.

The film serves as a continuation of the acclaimed animated television series Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005–2008), created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. It has received generally positive reviews from critics.

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